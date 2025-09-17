Good Samaritans try to save person passed out in car blocking I-5 ramp

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol(WSP) says that bystanders found a person unresponsive in a car that was blocking an I-5 ramp.

A group of people looked inside the car that was blocking the I-5 ramp to Pacific Avenue, according to WSP.

They found a person passed out inside and tried lifesaving efforts.

The person was pronounced dead once troopers and other first responders arrived.

WSP says that they do not believe that the death was connected to any crime.

The ramp where the car was found will be blocked until the investigation is finished.

