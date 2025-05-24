Good news for hikers: Metro Trailhead Direct starts May 24

WASHINGTON — Memorial Day Weekend kicks off the unofficial start of summer, and with that, King County Metro’s Trailhead Direct is starting up again for hikers looking to get in the summer spirit.

Metro Trailhead Direct is a transit-to-trails service, operating in its eighth season starting Saturday, May 24.

It operates on weekends and designated holidays.

These are the routes currently offered:

Mount Si (Route 636): Link Light Rail 1 Line—Capitol Hill Station (Broadway Avenue East and East Denny Way)Buses leaving at 7:39 a.m., 8:09 a.m., 8:39 a.m., 9:08 a.m., 9:42 a.m., 10:10 a.m., 10:40 a.m.

Issaquah Alps (Route 634): Mt. Baker Transit Center 2824 Rainier Avenue S. (between Rainier Avenue South and Martin Luther King Avenue South.)Buses leaving at 7:42 a.m., 8:12 a.m., 8:42 a.m., 9:23 a.m., 9:53 a.m., 10:12 a.m., 10:42 a.m.

Both routes: Link Light Rail 2 Line—South Bellevue Station 2700 Bellevue Way S.E. Buses leaving at 7:52 a.m., 7:58 a.m., 8:22 a, 8:28 a.m., 8:52 a.m., 8:58 a.m., 9:23 a.m., 9:27 a.m., 9:53 a.m., 10:01 a.m. Metro staff will be at South Bellevue Station to meet hikers with special surprises to celebrate the start of the service.

Trailhead Direct

Trailhead Direct operates until Monday, Sept. 1.

Get more information on fares here.

