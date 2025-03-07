GoFundMe started for motorcyclist allegedly killed by off-duty WSP trooper

RICHLAND, Wash. — The family of Jhoser Sanchez, the motorcyclist allegedly struck and killed by an off-duty Washington State Patrol trooper, has started a GoFundMe to help lay him to rest.

His mother, Yolimar Sanchez Barbosa, wrote, “Our family is devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of my son Jhoser, who was taken from us in a police-involved car accident. He was a bright and loving soul who brought joy to everyone around him and his absence has left a void that we cannot begin to describe.”

The 21-year-old Sanchez was allegedly struck by off-duty WSP trooper Sarah Clasen on the night of March 1st in Richland, Washington, according to the Richland Police Department. Clasen was arrested and is facing charges of vehicular homicide after an officer believed he smelled “an odor of intoxicants coming from her person” at the scene, according to court documents.

Clasen was making a left-hand turn on State Highway 240 when she hit a motorcycle she didn’t see coming from the oncoming lane, according to court documents.

WSP Chief John R. Batiste released a statement regarding the crash.

“The Washington State Patrol offers our sincerest condolences to the victim and their loved ones,” Batiste stated. “I have every confidence that the Richland Police Department will investigate this case with great care and professionalism. We are thankful there were no other injuries and will of course, cooperate in any way requested by the independent investigating agency.”

To visit the GoFundMe for Jhoser Sanchez, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-jhosers-family-after-tragic-loss

