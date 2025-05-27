Give your input on upcoming changes for ferry fares, policies

The Washington State Transportation Commission is looking at changes to ferry fares and policies, and they want to hear from you.

Every two years, the commission adjusts ferry fares and policies to meet a revenue target established by the legislature as part of the state budget cycle.

For the upcoming 2025-2027 biennium, the target is $408.8 million. To meet it, the commission is considering the following changes:

Raising passenger and vehicle fares by an average of 2.5 percent in October 2025 and again in October 2026.

Extending the expiration date on multiride passes from 90 days to 120 days.

Increasing the summer “peak season” surcharge for vehicles on routes currently charged 25 percent up to 30 percent. This aims to align them more closely with the 35 percent surcharge on the Anacortes–San Juan Islands routes.

The public is invited to submit written comments about these proposals in the online open house, which will be open until 5 p.m. on Monday, June 9. Click here to access it.

©2025 Cox Media Group