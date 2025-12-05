Girmay Zahilay names three nominees for historic King County Council appointment

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

King County is about to make history with a new council appointment.

County Executive Girmay Zahilay has nominated three people for his vacant District 2 seat. Whoever is chosen will become the first Black woman on the King County Council, creating the first majority-woman council in county history in the process.

The nominees are Cherryl Jackson-Williams, Nimco Bulale, and Rhonda Lewis.

“Nominating possible replacements for my King County Council seat is one of the most important actions I will take in my first month in office, and I am proud to nominate Cherryl Jackson-Williams, Nimco Bulale, and Rhonda Lewis,” Zahilay said in a prepared statement. “I know that any of the three will continue the important work of representing and fighting for District 2 residents on the King County Council. While any of these three nominees will make history if they are appointed, the most important qualification they bring is their deep experience as community leaders in our region. I look forward to welcoming whomever the King County Council chooses as our newest colleague for 2026, and look forward to a true open-seat race next year where voters will choose the permanent office holder.”

Zahilay claimed victory in the race for King County executive over opponent Claudia Balducci, another King County council member. He earned 53.2% of the vote compared to Balducci’s 45.5%. The King County Executive spot was up for grabs after Dow Constantine left to become the CEO of Sound Transit.

Zahilay clarified he wanted to nominate only people who vow to serve as interim appointments and will not run for the full term when it is up in 2026.

King County council member candidates’ experience

Jackson-Williams has 30 years of experience in behavioral health and social services, working to foster “authentic partnerships” between youth and families, government agencies, nonprofits, and private-sector partners.

She earned a Master’s degree in counseling psychology from the New College of California.

Bulale boasts more than 15 years of leadership across policy advocacy, community engagement, and coalition building. She works at the Seattle Foundation as the senior program officer for community programs and the Neighbor to Neighbor Grant Program. She also previously ran for state legislature.

Before her time at the Seattle Foundation, she founded South Sound Strategies, a consulting firm dedicated to supporting grassroots organizations through grant writing, technical assistance, and equity-centered capacity building. She consulted with the City of Seattle’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs.

Lewis was Zahilay’s chief of staff and once oversaw 12,000 county employees. Previously, she served as equity and social justice director for Public Health Seattle-King County.

Lewis also served as the city administrator of Tukwila, establishing the city’s Office of Human Services during her tenure. Human Services helped expand services for children, families, and seniors.

The council makes its decision next Tuesday.

