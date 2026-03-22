Girl struck in hit-and-run in Shelton, authorities looking for driver

SHELTON, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a driver hit a juvenile girl in the arm with their truck in Shelton on Saturday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m., the girl was walking near East Timberlake Drive and East Lakeshore Drive when she was hit by the passenger side mirror of what could be a Black Ford Explorer or pickup truck, according to MCSO.

Authorities say the truck didn’t stop, and it left the area.

It may also have a canopy equipped on the top with dark windows and one of the mirrors may be damaged.

The girl was checked out by medical staff and the sheriff’s office says she is okay.

MCSO is asking for anyone in the area that may have dashcam footage or any additional information about the incident to email TRipp@MasonCountyWa.gov with the case number 26-04417.

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