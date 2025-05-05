Gig Harbor police arrest 15 people in 2 days for retail theft

The Gig Harbor Police Department is cracking down on retail theft.

Over the course of two days, officers arrested 15 people and detained three juveniles who were turned over to their parents.

The department says it partnered with loss prevention at a series of businesses last Thursday and Friday to catch the thieves.

Police say one of the people arrested was a familiar face—they were arrested during their last emphasis patrol.

They also arrested someone who tried to pay with a counterfeit bill.

“We will continue to take steps to address continued retail theft in Gig Harbor. You never know when the next retail theft emphasis will occur,” the department warned.

