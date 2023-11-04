Gig Harbor PetSmart inviting people to meet furry friends during adoption event

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is partnering with PetSmart for National Adoption Week, said the shelter in a news release.

Adoptable cats will be available for a meet and greet at the Gig Harbor PetSmart at 5304 Point Fosdick Drive from Nov. 6 to 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

People will be allowed to spend time with the cats in person at the store.

Shelter staff will be there to teach potential adopters about caring for pets and give them advice on the products, services, and resources they may need for caring for a pet.

Each cat will have had a wellness exam from shelter staff, been spayed or neutered, received their initial vaccines, and is microchipped with national registration.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with PetSmart,” said the Chief Philanthropy Officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, Ashley Taulbee. “PetSmart Charities’ National Adoption Weekend opens new doors for the animals at our shelter to find loving families.”

