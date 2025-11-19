Getaway driver arrested after car linked to motorcycle theft in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — A getaway driver was arrested Monday night after their car was linked to a motorcycle theft, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

Tukwila PD reports that an officer first spotted two people on unlicensed motorcycles on the side of the road along 51st Avenue South, near South Hazel Street.

One person ran, while the other stayed and spoke briefly with the officer.

He eventually ran as well and jumped into a nearby car that drove off.

Later that evening, police located the getaway car with the driver still inside.

The car was parked near a house known for auto theft activity in the area.

The driver was booked into jail for driving with a suspended license.

