Get your green on: St. Patrick’s Day fun heads to Seattle this weekend

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

St. Patrick’s Day might be on a Tuesday this year, but that just means the celebrating happens over the weekend, and that’s exactly the case this weekend!

Free events include downtown parade, Seattle Irish Festival

Saturday in Downtown Seattle, along the Seattle Waterfront, it is the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which will have floats, antique cars, bagpipes, and lots more. The parade is from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., but that’s not the only part of the celebrations.

The Seattle Irish Festival is taking over the Seattle Center this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday. The schedule is loaded with live music, Irish step dancing, cultural exhibits, activities for you and the kids, and some film screenings as well. So after you check out the parade, head to the Seattle Armory for more fun. These events are free to attend.

Other St. Patrick’s Day fun includes the Emerald City Irish Film Festival at the Pacific Science Center on Saturday and Sunday.

The St. Patrick’s Irish Festival at Pike Place is Saturday and Monday. Those 21 and up will need a ticket, plus there is a free celebration in Bothell at the McMenamins Anderson School that runs through the weekend.

Not into St. Patrick’s Day? Try Balkan dancing or an Oscars party

Saturday is Balkan Night Northwest 2026 at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, and according to the event’s website, it is a yearly extravaganza celebrating music and dance throughout the Balkans here in the Pacific Northwest. You’ll need a ticket to get into the event, which is available on their website.

If you are looking for an Oscars watch party this Sunday, there are a few options. According toevents12.com, there is a watch party atUrban Family Brewingin Ballard, theClock-Out Loungein Beacon Hill, theWatershed Pubin Northgate, and the Awards Watch Party at the Grand Cinema in Tacoma, which will have a red carpet, drinks, snacks, and a costume contest. These are just a couple of examples; look online to see if your favorite spot is putting on a party.

Holi festival, Kraken hockey, and more round out the weekend

Holi celebrations continue in Bellevue this weekend. At Crossroads Park, there will be food, a DJ providing the tunes, other musical performances, flash mob dance parties, a children’s zone, and plenty of powdered colors for you to buy and throw every 30 minutes. Kids 10 and under and college students will get in free, but you need to RSVP ahead of time.

In the world of sports, the Seattle Kraken take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Sunday at 5 p.m. Jet City Roller Derby has a doubleheader at Edmonds College on Saturday at 5 p.m., and for the golfers out there, the Seattle Golf Show is at the Washington State Fair Events Center.

What are you getting into this St. Patrick’s Day weekend? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

