Get inked and see some art in downtown Seattle this weekend

You made it through the “Month of Hell” on I-5, and your reward? An end-of-summer weekend with a full closure of the Ship Canal Bridge going northbound on I-5 — so plan ahead for your Seattle weekend activities!

Seattle weekend activities: Ink, festivals, art

Looking for some new ink for your calf or maybe want to add to your sleeve that takes up your forearm, you can see some of the best tattoo artists this weekend at the Seattle Tattoo Expo. There will be tattoo competitions, live music, and, of course, plenty of opportunities to get something done for yourself. You’ll want to make sure you book an appointment with a participating artist and get your tickets before you head to the Seattle Center.

The Seattle Design Festival has returned, and things are getting started with the block party on Saturday and Sunday at Lake Union Park. There will be interactive installations, lots of hands-on activities, performances, and plenty more. Plus, there will be the large-scale interactive installations designed to be climbed on and enjoyed by people of all ages, sizes, and abilities. The only thing you will need to register or buy a ticket for is the closing party and mixers. However, if you just want to head to the block party and see the work, all you gotta do is show up, free of charge.

UFO festival

If you look up in the sky this weekend and see something strange … it’s probably just visitors from the stars checking out the UFO Festival in Burien on Saturday. There will be plenty of fun for the kids as well as an alien costume contest, live music, and plenty of fun. This is going down at Town Square Park Saturday.

In Shoreline, it’s time to celebrate Shoreline at, well, Celebrate Shoreline. Saturday, at Cromwell Park, there will be multiple stages of live music, theater, and activities for the kids, pony rides, and a beer garden for the adults. No need to worry about a ticket as this event is free.

Fresh local food

At Willowmoor Farm in Marymoor Park in Redmond, you can learn about the world of food and what it takes to live a more sustainable life. It’s time for CHOMP. This event highlights local farms, chefs, and restaurants that get their ingredients from local sources and resources for more sustainable options. There will also be a farmers market, zucchini races, live music, and of course plenty of food. This is going down on Saturday.

Free movies

There are lots of ways to enjoy a free movie with the family this weekend. “Say Anything” will be showing at the Mural Amphitheater at the Seattle Center Friday night. “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is being shown in Freeway Park also Friday night.

The last Motors and Movies event of the summer at LeMay-America’s Car Museum is Friday night, and they are bringing the show inside the museum to avoid the rain. The movie being shown is “A Minecraft Movie.” Finally, for the Friday night show times, “Despicable Me 4” is being shown at Bradley Lake Park.

Saturday at Stewart Heights Park in Tacoma, Summer Bash continues with a day full of fun, starting with fitness activities, vendors, and a DJ, plus painting in the park, and gaming truck, face painting, and food. It all comes to a close at dusk with a showing of “A Minecraft Movie.” All these movie events are free to attend and good for the family … if they are ready for some PG-13 films.

