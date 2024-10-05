Georgia-Pacific fined $650,000 after worker’s death at Camas paper mill

Washington state authorities have fined Georgia-Pacific nearly $650,000 following the death of a worker at its Camas paper mill, according to the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries.

The fine stems from the March 8 incident, where 32-year-old Dakota Cline was killed after being crushed by a packing machine at the facility, which is located about 20 miles northeast of Portland, Oregon.

The Department of Labor & Industries cited Georgia-Pacific in August, finding that the company violated essential safety regulations that contributed to Cline’s death.

According to the department, safety guards on the machine had been removed in 2017 and replaced by a fence that was ineffective at keeping workers away from dangerous parts of the equipment.

Inspectors also found that Georgia-Pacific failed to follow basic safety protocols, including ensuring that machinery would not accidentally turn on and properly replacing permanent safety guards.

The company is appealing the fine, which will go into a fund that supports workers and families affected by workplace deaths.

