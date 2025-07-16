Gas leak in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood causes evacuations

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Fire Department (SFD) is responding to reports of a natural gas leak in downtown Seattle.

The gas leak is occurring in the Belltown neighborhood, near the intersection of Third Avenue and Wall Street.

SFD Firefighters at the scene are evacuating the impacted buildings. SFD is asking people to avoid the area.

Crews are responding to reports of a natural gas leak in the 2400 block of 3rd Ave. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) July 16, 2025

“Battery Street between 2nd Ave. and 4th Ave. is now blocked, as well as 3rd Ave. between Bell Street and Wall Street,” the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) stated. “Use alternate routes.”

Seattle Fire reported that Puget Sound Energy (PSE) secured the natural gas to the building, and is monitoring the air quality inside.

