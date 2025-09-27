Garfield High dismisses former Trail Blazers star Brandon Roy as men’s basketball coach

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Former Portland Trail Blazers point guard Brandon Roy has been dismissed from his duties as men’s basketball coach at Garfield High School.

Garfield High Principal Tarance Hart announced the decision in a letter to the school’s students and parents earlier this week, according to The Seattle Times.

“We are beginning a new chapter as we reset both programs, building on past successes while continuing to grow opportunities for our student-athletes — academically, socially, and athletically,” Hart wrote in the letter. “Our goal is to foster a competitive, academically supportive, and welcoming program that provides a positive experience and meaningful opportunities for all students.”

The women’s basketball coach Roydell Smiley was also dismissed. Garfield High School’s athletic director, Chris Englund, is tasked with finding the teams’ head coaching replacements.

Englund was hired as the school’s athletic director in May.

Roy played five of his six NBA seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, earning three All-Star spots, two All-NBA nods, and the Rookie of the Year Award in 2007, before his career prematurely ended due to degenerative knee issues.

He had been the men’s basketball coach since 2017, winning the Class 3A championship three times in 2018, 2020, and 2023.

Roy, born in Seattle, attended Garfield High School before he played for the University of Washington (UW). His No. 4 jersey was retired by Garfield High and still hangs in the rafters to this day.

During his tenure as coach, Roy was able to coach his son, BJ, before he graduated and went on to attend UW, following in his father’s footsteps.

