Garage fire spreads into Seattle home, fire crews contain damage

Seattle firefighters quickly brought a garage fire under control Saturday afternoon after it spread into a home in the city’s Crown Hill neighborhood, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Crews responded around 3:37 p.m. to the 9500 block of 6th Avenue Northwest following reports of a fire at a home.

When they arrived, firefighters found an active fire in a garage with flames spreading into the house.

Crews immediately began dousing the fire while conducting a search of the building.

The blaze had extended into the ceiling of the garage and into the walls of the home’s second floor, but firefighters were able to contain it before it could spread further.

Both primary and secondary searches of the residence confirmed that no one was inside.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters fully extinguished the fire and remained on scene to put out hot spots and ventilate the structure to remove lingering smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

