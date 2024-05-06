Galaxy's McCarthy, Sounders' Frei stellar in scoreless draw

SEATTLE — John McCarthy finished with five saves for Los Angeles and Stefan Frei stopped three shots for Seattle as the Galaxy and Sounders played to a scoreless draw on Sunday.

McCarthy had four saves and Frei stopped the only shot he faced in the first half.

Frei became available to play for the Sounders (2-5-4) after the red card he received in a match against D.C. United last weekend was rescinded by an independent review panel.

Seattle held LA’s Joseph Paintsil in check. The 26-year-old rookie forward had four goals and four assists in his first 838 minutes of action with the Galaxy (5-2-4).

LA played without Riqui Puig, who missed the match because of an accumulation of yellow cards.

The Sounders improve to 5-0-3 in their last eight at home against the Galaxy, who have not won in Seattle since a 1-0 victory in July of 2016.

It was the 50th all-time matchup between the two clubs in all competitions with Seattle holding a 19-17-14 advantage. The Sounders lead 14-11-14 in league play.

LA, which improved to 3-2-2 on the road this season, posted a 1-0 win at home over Seattle on March 30.

The Sounders entered play having allowed 17 goals, fourth highest in the league. The Galaxy entered with 21 goals on the season, tops in the Western Conference.

The Galaxy return home to host Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Seattle hits the road to play the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

