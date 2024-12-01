Gabriel throws for 2 TDs and runs for another, No. 1 Oregon routs rival Washington 49-21

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and No. 1 Oregon closed out an undefeated regular season with a 49-21 victory over Washington on Saturday.

Oregon, also ranked atop the College Football Playoff rankings, had already locked up a spot in next weekend’s Big Ten title game. The Ducks will face Penn State, which defeated Maryland 44-7 earlier Saturday. Ohio State’s 13-10 loss to Michigan helped the Nittany Lions secure a berth.

Gabriel completed 16 of 23 passes for 209 yards, and Jordan James ran for 99 yards and two scores for the Ducks (12-0, 9-0).

Oregon finished the regular season without loss for the first time since 2010, when it was undefeated heading into the BCS national championship game.

Last season, Oregon’s only regular-season loss was to the Huskies. Washington again defeated the Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game, and the Huskies went 13-0 before falling to Michigan for the national championship.

This season was markedly different for the Huskies (6-6, 4-5), who, like Oregon, were among the teams that bolted from the Pac-12 last summer.

Washington started freshman Demond Williams Jr. at quarterback. Will Rogers had been the Huskies’ regular starter, but Williams was used situationally and helped Washington defeat UCLA to become bowl eligible.

Williams threw for 201 yards and a touchdown for Washington, which managed just 43 yards rushing against the Ducks.

Tez Johnson, Oregon’s top receiver who has been out since a victory over Michigan on Nov. 2 because of a shoulder injury, started and connected with Gabriel on a 9-yard scoring pass in the third quarter that gave the Ducks a 35-14 lead.

Oregon scored on its first drive of the game on Noah Whittington’s 9-yard run. The Huskies answered with Grady Gross’ 26-yard field goal. Gross added added a 41-yarder early in the second quarter to pull within 7-6.

Dillon Gabriel hit Traeshon Holden for a 40-yard catch-and-run that was initially called a touchdown, but video review ruled Holden down at the 1. James barreled into the endzone to make it 14-6.

Jonah Coleman fumbled on Washington’s next play, and Oregon took over on the Husky 19. Two plays later, James scored on his second 1-yard touchdown in the space of a minute.

Gabriel scored on a 4-yard keeper to make it 28-6, and the rout was on. Coleman scored on a 1-yard run for the Huskies to make it 28-14 at halftime.

Gabriel added a 16-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Ferguson, and Da’Jaun Riggs scored from a yard out for the Ducks in the final quarter. Giles Jackson caught a 28-yard TD pass from Williams with 1:43 to go.

Takeaways

Washington: The Huskies won the previous three meetings against the Ducks and lead the all-time series 63-49-5.

Oregon: Jordan Burch, who had missed the last game with an ankle injury, returned. He had 2 1/2 sacks and three tackles. Oregon tied a program record with 10 sacks.

Up Next

Oregon is headed to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday against Penn State. Washington awaits its bowl selection.

