Frontier flight from Seattle met by bomb squad in Denver after threatening notes found

A Frontier Airlines flight from Seattle was evacuated at Denver International Airport on Monday after crewmembers discovered two threatening notes on board, but police later determined the threat was not credible.

Flight 3406 landed safely at DIA around 11:15 a.m., about an hour behind schedule.

Frontier said the crew found the notes during the flight and immediately notified law enforcement.

Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency responders, including police officers, bomb technicians, and K9 units.

All passengers were evacuated and transported to the terminal by bus while authorities conducted a security sweep of the aircraft.

“The plane has been cleared and the threat appears to be unfounded at this time,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement, directing further questions to the FBI.

Later Monday afternoon, the FBI’s Denver field office confirmed that no evidence of a credible threat had been found, though the agency did not release additional details.

Passenger Roy Taylor, speaking from the airport’s baggage claim area, said he noticed something was wrong based on how the plane landed.

“Something happened that definitely spooked the pilot and the crew,” Taylor told CBS News Colorado. “When they landed, the plane stopped really fast, and then kind of like a hard right, and I knew the airport terminal was on the left.”

Taylor said he wasn’t initially worried but sensed some panic. He praised how passengers stayed calm despite the uncertainty.

Kelsey Hines, another passenger on the flight, said communication from officials was limited and she learned most of the details from news coverage.

“Before reading the article on CBS, we thought there was a bomb on board,” Hines said. “There was bomb people, bomb dogs, the whole shebang… just giving us a heads up about what the process was would’ve been nice so we weren’t all concerned as to what was going on.”

Frontier Airlines confirmed in a statement that the notes were found mid-flight and that all procedures were followed to ensure passenger safety.

The FBI continues to investigate the source and content of the notes.

