Frontier Airlines returns to Spokane with $59 flights to Denver

SPOKANE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Spokane International Airport is launching “ultra-low fares” for flights to Denver with Frontier Airlines.

This is Frontier Airlines’ first series of flights out of Spokane since September 2021. The fares for these Denver flights start as low as $59. The service for these low-priced flights to Denver occurs three times a week, lasting from May 13 through Aug. 18.

“We are thrilled to be back in Spokane, offering consumers in Eastern Washington and North Idaho our signature ultra-low fare travel to Denver and the many destinations we serve beyond,” Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design for Frontier Airlines, said in a press release. “We are redefining ultra-low cost air travel, providing more comfort and convenience without compromising the affordability we’re known for. Now is a better time than ever for value-seeking travelers to make Frontier their airline of choice.”

Tickets will not be sold for July 3 or July 6, and a 21-day advanced purchase is required. Round-trip purchases are not required, according to Frontier Airlines.

Frontier Airlines is also launching UpFront Plus seating, an upgraded seating option that gives passengers extra leg and elbow room with a guaranteed empty middle seat. Later this year, Frontier will offer first-class seating on every flight.

