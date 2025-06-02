Frontier Airlines launching flights to DEN, LV, PHX from Paine Field

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Monday marks Frontier Airlines’ debut at Paine Field in Everett.

The airline will have routes to Denver, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, with the first flight scheduled to arrive at 10:35 a.m. Frontier Airlines is expected to have flights to these destinations three times a week.

Frontier Airlines is also debuting its nonstop service between Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU), and Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (POP).

“We are proud to continue our rapid network growth, providing affordable travel to more people in more places both domestically and internationally,” Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design for Frontier Airlines, said in a prepared statement. “From the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest to the stunning tropical paradise of the Dominican Republic, to many destinations in between, there will be even more for budget-savvy consumers to explore this year with Frontier.”

