Friday is the deadline for Facebook’s $725 settlement; how to get your money

Today is the last day for you to cash in on the $725 million privacy settlement Meta agreed to last year.

Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, the Associated Press reported.

Anyone in the U.S. who has had a Facebook account between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, is eligible to receive a payment.

Even if you deleted your Facebook account you may also be eligible, but the payout will depend on how long you were active on the account.

The amount of money each person will receive has not been announced yet but the larger number of people claiming their share will lower how much everyone receives since the money is split.

To apply for the settlement, Facebook users can fill out the form and submit it online, the deadline is Friday, August 25.

