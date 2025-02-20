FRIDAY AT 5:30PM: Are you ready when the next earthquake hits?

SEATTLE, Wash. — If a major earthquake hits Washington tomorrow, would you be ready for it?

If your answer is no, you’re not alone. That’s why KIRO 7 has spent weeks investigating the best tips to get you prepared so you can keep your family safe.

Having an earthquake kit could mean the difference between life or death, but gathering up supplies and determining how much you need can be overwhelming.

“They don’t have to be elaborate,” said Harold Tobin, Director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. “They don’t have to be complicated. We don’t have to go into survivalist mode. We just need to have some things that will smooth life over a little bit for a few days.”

Friday at 5:30 p.m., KIRO 7 investigators are separating fact from fiction to show you what you can do right now. We’re making the process simple so you can rest easy knowing you’re ready when the next big one hits.

We’re also exploring earthquake insurance: the cost and whether it’s worth it for you.





