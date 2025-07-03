Freedom! Rehabilitated bald eagle released in time for Independence Day

A bald eagle will be celebrating its freedom this Independence Day after spending a month in rehabilitation.

PAWS, the Progressive Animal Welfare Society, released the bird on Wednesday.

Someone found him along the Tacoma waterfront on May 29, unable to fly.

They contacted Featherhaven, a nonprofit that rehabilitates injured and orphaned wild birds in Enumclaw, which safely captured the eagle and transported him to PAWS Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Snohomish.

At PAWS, the wildlife rehabilitation team discovered the eagle had a spiral fracture in his left ulna and was dehydrated and emaciated from being unable to hunt.

“This bald eagle was given a second chance by those who safely captured and transported him to PAWS for care,” said Anthony Denice, PAWS Wildlife Biologist. “Once the eagle was admitted to our facility, our specialized and experienced team was able to manage his fractured wing and support his recovery.”

PAWS Wildlife Rehabilitation Center cares for more than 4,000 wild animals each year. The center’s experienced veterinary and rehabilitation staff provide specialized care for injured, orphaned, and sick wildlife with the goal of returning healthy animals to their natural habitats.

©2025 Cox Media Group