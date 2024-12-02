Free storm debris collection paused in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — If you haven’t cleaned up after last month’s bomb cyclone, you may want to wait a bit longer. King County’s Solid Waste Division says it’s temporarily paused free storm debris collection at its transfer stations because it has limited capacity.

King County expects to resume free collection at its transfer stations on Saturday, Dec. 7.

When collection at county transfer stations resumes, King County residents can drop off tree limbs, and other woody debris for free at the Bow Lake, Cedar Falls, Enumclaw, Factoria, Shoreline, and Vashon facilities. Yard debris brought to all other transfer station facilities will be charged the standard fee.

The Algona, Houghton, and Renton stations don’t offer yard waste recycling so customers dropping off storm debris at those facilities will be charged the standard garbage rate of $33 for up to 320 pounds, or $198 per ton.

Local cities and haulers are also offering debris collection services. More information can be found here.

