Free anti-theft upgrades for Hyundai owners in Bellevue, Tacoma and Edmonds

Hyundai service technicians will be installing free anti-theft software upgrades March 15 to 17 in Bellevue, Tacoma and Edmonds.

KIRO 7 has reported how thefts of certain Hyundai vehicles have skyrocketed over the past few years after thieves discovered how easy they were to steal.

In response, the company has developed a software upgrade with an “ignition kill” feature designed to prevent the thefts.

The software upgrade takes less than 30 minutes to install. Hyundai owners don’t need an appointment to attend the weekend events, which are happening at the Tacoma Dome, Factoria Mall, Doug’s Hyundai in Edmonds, and Robert Larson Hyundai in Tacoma.

Nearly 4 million Hyundai vehicles are vulnerable. Those vehicles are from model years 2011-2022 and are not equipped with push-button ignitions or immobilizing anti-theft devices.

