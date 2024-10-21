Franklin County the site of first presumed human infection of avian influenza

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health is investigating the first possible human infections of avian influenza in Franklin County.

On Sunday, DOH announced that four agriculture workers at an egg farm in Franklin County showed signs of sickness and were being treated with anti-viral medication.

The four workers work at the poultry farm where 800,000 birds were euthanized on Oct. 15 after an outbreak of the avian flu.

“Avian influenza is a disease caused by avian influenza Type A viruses that naturally occur in wild aquatic birds throughout the world,” wrote the DOH. “H5N1 viruses can also infect other species of birds, and occasionally mammals, and can cause significant mortality in poultry species, such as chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, ducks, geese, or guinea fowl.”

Other workers at the farm are also being tested and DOH said the number of cases under investigation may change.

The Benton-Frankling Health Department is doing health checks on the workers at the farm.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will confirm if it is avian influenza.

“Washington has monitored the spread of H5N1 closely since it was first detected in poultry in the state in 2022, and our state is prepared with the knowledge, relationships, and tools to minimize its impacts on our community,” said Washington Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah.

Washington becomes the sixth state to potentially find the H5N1 infection in humans.

Anyone who has worked on a poultry farm in Benton or Franklin County since Oct. 7 is asked to call 509-460-4550 if they experience any symptoms such as red eyes or respiratory infection.

©2024 Cox Media Group