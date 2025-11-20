Fourteen arrested as detectives search four units in Lynnwood narcotics case

Fourteen people were arrested after the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force carried out multi-unit search warrants at the Mountain View Apartments as part of a growing narcotics investigation, according the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The task force said the case began in early September, when investigators received information that a 29-year-old man was selling methamphetamine and fentanyl from his apartment.

Detectives developed probable cause for his arrest, and a judge approved a search warrant for his unit.

The suspect was arrested off-site on Sept. 17, the same day the first warrant was served.

Inside the apartment, detectives reported seizing 34.8 grams of methamphetamine, 19.5 grams of fentanyl powder, 6.3 grams of fentanyl pills, a loaded 9mm handgun, and supplies commonly associated with drug packaging and distribution.

He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

A month later, investigators learned that a second unit within the same building was also being used for drug sales.

As detectives began surveillance to prepare for an additional warrant, they said they saw a man walking in the parking lot with a rifle.

They also observed a pattern of short visits to and from several apartments, prompting concerns that additional units were involved.

Because of those findings, detectives expanded the investigation and developed probable cause for two more apartments believed to be connected to drug activity.

Snohomish County Superior Court approved warrants for all three units.

On Nov. 19, Region 1 SWAT and North Sound Metro SWAT assisted in a coordinated operation to serve the warrants.

Investigators said 21 people were inside the apartments during the morning searches.

Fourteen were arrested and booked into jails around the region.

Snohomish County Animal Control also took custody of a dog found in one of the units and brought it to the Everett Animal Shelter.

Arrests from the first unit included:

A 31-year-old man — malicious mischief (Lynnwood warrant); booked into Lynnwood Jail

A 32-year-old woman — theft 3 (Lynnwood warrant)

A 47-year-old man — driving with a suspended license 3 (Lynnwood warrant); booked into Lynnwood Jail

A 41-year-old man — three Lynnwood warrants (two theft 3 charges, one criminal trespass 2); booked into Lynnwood Jail

A 46-year-old man — assault 4 – domestic violence (Marysville warrant); booked into Snohomish County Jail

A 36-year-old man — felony escape warrant (Department of Corrections); booked into Snohomish County Jail

A 42-year-old woman — theft 3 (Lynnwood warrant); booked into SCORE Jail

Arrests from the second unit included:

A 43-year-old woman — delivery of a controlled substance

A 37-year-old man — use of a controlled substance in public (Marysville warrant); booked into Marysville Jail

A 55-year-old man — theft 3 (Skagit County warrant)

A 38-year-old woman — possession of a controlled substance (Lynnwood warrant) and theft 3 (Renton warrant)

A 42-year-old man — felony Department of Corrections warrant; booked into Snohomish County Jail

A 51-year-old man — trespass; booked into Snohomish County Jail

A 42-year-old woman — multiple Lynnwood warrants for possession of a controlled substance, theft 3 and assault 4; booked into SCORE Jail

The Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force said the case remains active and additional investigative steps are underway.

