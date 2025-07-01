Four teens arrested in Seattle armed robbery

SEATTLE — Four teenagers were arrested following the armed robbery of a 21-year-old man in Seattle’s Capitol Hill over the weekend.

According to Seattle police, officers responded to reports of an assault near Cal Anderson Park on Sunday, June 29, at around 8 p.m.

“Officers arrived in under a minute and immediately arrested three of the teens running away. One of the suspects, 16, was armed with a knife,” wrote the Seattle Police Department.

SPD determined that the suspects assaulted the victim and stole his money while armed with a gun.

All four suspects, ages 13, 15, 16, and 16, were booked into juvenile detention.

Charges include:

Robbery 1st Degree

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Alteration of Identifying Marks (Firearm)

Resisting Arrest

Obstructing a Public Officer

One of the suspects, 15, had an arrest warrant for Escape and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. The 13-year-old had an assault warrant.

