Four people hurt in Spanaway car crash, one cut from their vehicle

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue says it had to cut one person out of their car Monday following a crash in Spanaway.

It happened on 22nd Avenue East around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Four cars were involved in the crash and were blocking both lanes until crews could safely move them.

Two people were seriously hurt, and two others had minor injuries.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating what caused the crash.

Crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision in 21500 block of 22nd Ave E in Spanaway around 8:00 pm last night. Engine 60 arrived first to find four vehicles blocking both lanes of 22nd Ave E with the occupant of one vehicle needing extrication. Crews evaluated four… pic.twitter.com/XoPkMmdw36 — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (@CentralPierce) July 8, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group