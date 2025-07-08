Local

Four people hurt in Spanaway car crash, one cut from their vehicle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue says it had to cut one person out of their car Monday following a crash in Spanaway.

It happened on 22nd Avenue East around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Four cars were involved in the crash and were blocking both lanes until crews could safely move them.

Two people were seriously hurt, and two others had minor injuries.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating what caused the crash.

