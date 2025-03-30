Local

Four-car collision in SeaTac allegedly caused by 18-year-old charged with DUI

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SEATAC, Wash. — I-5 northbound near SeaTac was blocked for nearly six hours early Saturday morning because of a four-car crash.

An 18-year-old male driver, allegedly under the influence, hit another car at around 2:50 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

That car was then struck by two other cars, leaving four vehicles damaged across I-5 northbound.

A WSP report says three people were injured, including the 18-year-old driver, who was arrested and charged with DUI and vehicular assault.

