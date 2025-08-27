Former Tacoma shelter dog competing for World’s Cutest Rescue Dog

TACOMA, Wash. — A dog who was formerly housed at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is a top 10 finalist in PEOPLE’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest.

Out of thousands of entries across the country, 5-year-old Sugar was chosen as a finalist.

Sugar is a pit bull terrier mix who arrived at the shelter with a severe leg injury back in 2021.

Her front leg was severely injured-- so much so that she required complex specialty surgery. Thanks to a partnership with local rescue Ferry Dog Mothers, she received the care she needed, recovered in foster, and went on to be adopted.

“We medically fostered her, and during that time our bond just grew,” said Paige Calcagni, who adopted Sugar. “She had to be lifted to go outside, and even then, she had so much love to give. We knew she would be a permanent member of our family.”

Sugar before and after

Voting is open until Sept. 15. Everyone can cast a vote once per day throughout the voting period on PEOPLE’s website.

The grand prize winner will receive a PEOPLE magazine photo shoot and feature, a year’s supply of food from PEDIGREE®, and a $1,000 donation to the animal rescue organization of their choice. For Sugar, that donation would support the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

“This so much more than celebrating how absolutely adorable Sugar is or representing shelter pets in Washington state,” says Lauren Green, director of marketing and communications at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “This is a reminder of just how special shelter pets are, and the vital role shelters and their supporting communities play in their healing journeys.”

The World’s Cutest Rescue Dog will be announced on Oct. 8.

