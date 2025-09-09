Former Rover CEO sells Seattle waterfront home for $8M after 12 days on the market

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The former CEO of Rover, Aaron Easterly, recently sold his Seattle waterfront home for $8 million after being on the market for only 12 days, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Sold on August 12, the three-story, 4,550 square foot home is located at 1104 Lakeside Avenue South and includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Ex-Rover CEO bought Seattle property in 2011 for $3.5M

Easterly left his role as CEO of Rover on July 1 after 14 years leading the Seattle-based company. Easterly purchased the property in 2011 for $3.5 million after it was foreclosed on in 2010. The property was initially constructed by Lakeside Trust in 2005.

The brief 12-day sale was attributed to a combination of “solid marketing” and Seattle’s low inventory of waterfront homes for sale, according to Dan Gottesman, broker with Engel & Völkers.

The waterfront home includes 72 feet of prime lakefront, a rebuilt deepwater dock that can house a 75-foot yacht, double jet ski lifts, and an elevator within the home.

“We were fortunate to have attracted a buyer with a boat who loved the cool architectural style of the home and the Seattle location,” listing agent Sam Chapin told The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Gottesman noted the home was listed at a fair price based on similar properties that have sold in the area recently.

“A waterfront home in Leschi recently sold for $8.2 million,” Gottesman told The Puget Sound Business Journal. “This one is a Ross and Ralph Anderson-designed home with a huge yard and lots of space for a family.”

Since Rover was founded in 2011, Easterly had led the company as CEO until it was acquired by the private equity firm, Blackstone, in February 2025 for $2.3 billion.

Easterly continues to be involved with Rover as a part-time executive chair, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal. Before founding Rover, Easterly held management roles with Microsoft for more than three years.

