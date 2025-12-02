Former doctor charged with falsifying physical exam results, prescriptions in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A former medical examiner in Ellensburg has been indicted for allegedly conducting fraudulent medical examinations at her clinic, according to a release from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

46-year-old Anna Elperin was charged with 26 felony counts relating to two separate schemes at her clinic, Awake Health, PLLC.

The first scheme involved falsifying physical exams for people applying for commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) when they were not physically able to pass, court documents say.

Second, she allegedly issued fraudulent prescriptions to patients and occasionally wrote prescriptions for herself and for staff members, according to the DEA.

The schemes happened between July 2018 and September 2022 and she was arrested on November 21, 2025, officials said.

Investigators say that Elperin also reportedly threatened staff members, including with a gun, and was frequently visibly impaired at the clinic.

