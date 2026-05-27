Forgotten driver’s license helps deputies track down suspected drunk driver

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says a forgotten driver’s license helped them track down a suspected drunk driver.

A deputy recently stopped someone they believed was under the influence. The department shared video of the interaction. In it, you can see the driver hand over his license, but instead of waiting, he drives off.

On Patrol

A suspected drunk driver speeds away from a Kitsap County Sheriff's Deputy during a traffic stop. pic.twitter.com/hY6MNIhl9S — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) May 27, 2026

The department says the deputy tried to chase the car down, but the driver exceeded speeds of 100mph, so he terminated the pursuit.

Deputy lost sight of the man, but his ID, which included his address, was still in the deputy’s patrol car.

Later that day, deputies spotted the same vehicle at the address on the ID.

The 32-year-old Shelton man was taken into custody on suspicion of attempting to elude a police vehicle, reckless driving, and DUI.

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