Forest Service reminding campers how to prepare before heading into the great outdoors this summer

While you head out on your next camping trip, the U.S. Forest Service has posted some safety tips to help keep you and your family safe.

Whether you’re double-checking your first aid supplies, or looking at the weather forecast ahead of time here’s a checklist to know before you go:

Pack a first aid kit and get familiar with the tools inside

Know how to perform CPR and basic first aid

Check for inclement weather or severe weather alerts

Survey your surroundings when you arrive at a campsite

Have a map of the area handy with a compass and flashlight

Use caution when operating stoves or grills

Pack away food and keep your campsite clean to ward off any bears

For more safety tips for your next excursion, visit USDA.gov.

Make sure your camping experience is fun and safe by following these basic tips: https://www.fs.usda.gov/visit/know-before-you-go/camping. Posted by U.S. Forest Service on Friday, May 23, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group