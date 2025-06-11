Local

Forest fire contained in Leavenworth, second fire in region over last 24 hours

By MyNorthwest.com Staff
A forest fire near Leavenworth has been contained after breaking out Tuesday evening. (Washington State Patrol)
This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A forest fire near Leavenworth has been contained after breaking out Tuesday evening.

Approximately 15 fire trucks and 40 firefighters arrived at the scene to combat the fire, Chelan County Fire District 3 confirmed. The fire was extinguished at approximately 10 p.m. after first starting three hours prior.

State Route 2 was shut down in both directions due to the fire, which was located in Tumwater Canyon, until 10:30 p.m.

This wildfire is the second for the area within 24 hours, following the Red Bridge Fire east of Cle Elum on Monday.

