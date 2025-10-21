Ford recalls 291,000+ vehicles over faulty rearview camera display

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A recall notice has been issued for more than 291,000 Ford vehicles due to a potential issue regarding the rearview camera causing images to be displayed improperly in specific lighting conditions.

The recall notice indicated that the 360-degree view camera system could reduce drivers’ views behind the vehicle, potentially increasing the risk of a crash, according to The Hill.

The Ford vehicles that are subject to the recall include the 2020-2022 F-250 SD, F-350 SD, and F-450 SD.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration claimed that letters notifying vehicle owners of the latest recall are expected to be mailed on Monday.

An additional letter will be mailed after a fix is identified, which is anticipated in March.

The image processing software will be updated for free by dealers once it is available.

