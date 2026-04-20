Food lovers, delight! Seattle Restaurant Week returns with deals and specials across the city

SEATTLE — Bring your appetite! Seattle Restaurant Week is back April 19-May 2 with specials and deals for local foodies.

The “week” actually stretches over 14 days, and happens twice a year. This spring, over 350 restaurants, pop-ups, and food trucks signed up to serve brunch, lunch, and dinner at a variety of price points.

The Seattle Restaurant Week website has an interactive map and a searchable restaurant finder so that you can sort out where you want to try by category — such as location, menu price, cuisine type, and dietary restrictions or preferences.

Find all this and more at: srweek.org

To check out previous years, visit: instagram.com/seattlerestaurantweek

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