FLOCK cameras help catch man in Kent with stolen car from Nevada

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department (KPD) says officers arrested a man in Kent’s north end who is accused of stealing a car and multiple credit cards in Nevada.

Last week, KPD says FLOCK license plate reading cameras tipped officers to a 2005 Lexus that was reported stolen was seen driving westbound on South 212th street.

An officer pulled the car over and learned the 42-year-old man behind the wheel had a revoked license in Nevada, according to police.

Officers learned the man allegedly stole the car from someone he knew, along with several credit cards.

The man reportedly left Nevada with the car and got a job in Kent, with no intention of returning it, KPD said.

After a search, officers found fentanyl inside the car and booked the man into the King County Jail.

Officials organized for the car to be returned to its owner.

©2025 Cox Media Group