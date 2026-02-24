Flavor Flav teams up with Alaska Airlines to host USA Women’s Hockey team celebration

Flavor Flav is seemingly linking up with Alaska Airlines to celebrate the USA Women’s Hockey team in Las Vegas as they return home with the gold from the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Flavor Flav posted to social media platform X yesterday afternoon, saying, “If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite „, I’ll host them in Las Vegas. Do some nice dinners and shows and good times. I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real.”

Alaska Airlines promptly responded, saying, “Let’s talk,” and shortly after, Flavor Flav shared, “Alaska reached out and we are good to go.”

Other brands jumped on board, too, including Visit Las Vegas and StubHub, offering tickets to shows.

Flavor Flav invited the team after they declined an invitation to attend President Trump’s State of the Union address, citing scheduling issues, according to ESPN.

Later that same day, Flavor Flav posted to Instagram, “But they accepted my invitation to celebrate in Las Vegas.”

