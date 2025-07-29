Flames shoot from garbage truck in Snohomish; no injuries reported

A garbage truck caught fire Sunday evening in Snohomish, sending flames shooting from the top of the vehicle, according to Snohomish County Fire District 4.

Firefighters responded around 5:18 p.m. to the 1100 block of 13th Street after reports of a fire involving a commercial garbage truck.

Crews from Engine 41, Engine 43, and Battalion 43 arrived on scene and were able to contain the fire without it spreading to nearby structures or causing further damage.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

