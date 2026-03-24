Five squirrels killed in Browns Point after bite reports

Washington state wildlife officers euthanized five squirrels in Northeast Tacoma this week following reports of at least one bite incident in the Browns Point neighborhood.

Fire officials in the neighborhood told KIRO 7 there were at least two incidents in the area, not far from the Browns Point Fire Station.

While squirrels in Washington are not known to carry rabies, the Department of Fish and Wildlife took action after the animals displayed behavior suggesting they were no longer afraid of humans, which can pose a public safety risk.

One reported encounter occurred near a mailbox located down the road from the fire station. Fire crews said a squirrel emerged from underneath a parked vehicle and climbed onto a person, eventually reaching the individual’s hair.

Brent Adams, a battalion chief with the Pierce County Fire Protection District 13, said the victim attempted to remove the animal before being bitten.

“They flicked the squirrel out, and in that sense, the squirrel nibbled on a finger,” Adams said.

Adams noted that the incidents are surprising during his two decades of service in the area.

“A small little community like this and have something like that happen, it’s kind of like… alright,” he said. “In my 20 years in the fire service, I’ve never had a squirrel attack.”

He added that the timing and location of the reports led him to believe the same squirrel might potentially be responsible for both bites.

Adams had not heard of any serious injuries as a result of the bites.

Following these reports, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife sent officers to the neighborhood.

The department confirmed it killed five squirrels that were behaving as though they had become too comfortable around people. Officials deemed the animals a public safety risk.

To prevent squirrels from becoming aggressive or too comfortable around humans, officials advise the public to stop feeding them.

Feeding wildlife can cause animals to lose their natural fear of people and become aggressive when they expect food.

Authorities also suggest sealing small cracks or holes to prevent squirrels from entering buildings.

You can find more information about how to best interact with squirrels in Washington here.

©2026 Cox Media Group