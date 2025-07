AUBURN, Wash. — Five people, including a 4-year-old child, were safely rescued by King County Search and Rescue(SAR) after being stranded on the Green River.

The group got lost after tubing near Flaming Geyser National Park.

They had low cellphone lights and battery power levels which made it difficult for them to find there way to safety.

A drone was to help bring the group to safety using thermal imaging and a spot light.

No injuries were reported.

