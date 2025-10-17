Five families displaced by Kent apartment fire

KENT, Wash. — Investigators are working to learn what sparked an apartment fire in Kent that displaced five families overnight.

It happened at Waterbrook Apartments on 250th Place.

Puget Sound Fire says they arrived to the complex around 12:30 a.m. and saw heavy fire was coming from apartments on the second and third floors.

It took crews about 90 minutes to extinguish the flames.

No one was hurt.

The Red Cross is helping the families whose units were destroyed find a place to stay for the time being.

Puget Sound Fire is on location of a 2-alarm apartment fire in the 10600 block of 250th Place. Firefighters arrived and found heavy fire from a second and third floor apartment. pic.twitter.com/bnvxuTeK6n — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) October 17, 2025

