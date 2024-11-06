Fishing boat sinks, diesel cleanup underway in Westport

WESTPORT, Wash. — On Wednesday, the US Coast Guard answered a call about a sunken boat at a marina in Westport.

When they arrived, they found a commercial fishing boat at Float 13 sunken and leaking diesel.

According to the Coast Guard, the boat could carry up to 1,200 gallons of diesel but they did not say exactly how much was onboard.

Oil-absorbing booms were placed around the boat to contain the sheen.

The USCG has contracted a company to clean the spill and will pay for it through the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund.

There is currently no information on what caused the boat to sink.

