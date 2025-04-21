Fisherman’s Village Music Fest returns to Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — The Fisherman’s Village Music Festival is returning to Everett for its 12th year.
The event will take place May 15 to 17.
Tickets are around $25, and wristbands will need to be picked up from the box office.
You can purchase yours here.
There are about 30 artists that will perform across three stages.
Here’s the 2025 lineup:
MAY 15TH
Kings Hall stage
The Black Tones - 9:30pm - 10:30pm
Bear Axe - 8:00pm - 9:00pm
El Sid Stage
Smoker Dad - 10:15pm - 11:00pm
I Will Keep Your Ghost - 8:45pm - 9:30pm
Clothing Optional - 7:15pm - 8:00pm
Anthony Brock Group - 6:30pm - 7:00pm
MAY 16TH
Kings Hall stage
La Luz - 10:00pm - 11:00pm
Telekenisis - 8:45pm - 9:pm
LaRussell - 7:15pm - 8:15pm
El Sid Stage
Spirit Award - 12:00am - 12:45am
Serpentfoot - 11:00pm - 11:45pm
Scott Yoder - 9:30pm - 10:15pm
Dead Energy - 8:00pm - 8:45pm
Alex Johnston - 7:00pm - 7:45pm
16Eleven stage
Luke Borchelt - 11:45pm - 12:15am
The Lowtimers - 10:45pm - 11:30pm
Antwane Tyler - 9:30pm - 10:15pm
MAY 17TH
Kings Hall stage
The Dip - 10:00pm - 11:00pm
Blind Pilot - 8:45pm - 9:pm
Parlor Greens - 7:30pm - 8:30pm
El Sid Stage
The Grizzled Mighty - 12:00am - 12:45am
Bad Optics - 11:00pm - 11:45pm
Jaws of Brooklyn - 9:30pm - 10:15pm
SUS - 8:00pm - 8:45pm
Waves Crashing - 7:00pm - 7:45pm
16Eleven stage
LAKE - 11:45pm - 12:15am
Zan Fiskum - 10:45pm - 11:30pm
Carlile Family Band - 9:30pm - 10:15pm
©2025 Cox Media Group