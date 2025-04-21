Fisherman’s Village Music Fest returns to Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — The Fisherman’s Village Music Festival is returning to Everett for its 12th year.

The event will take place May 15 to 17.

Tickets are around $25, and wristbands will need to be picked up from the box office.

You can purchase yours here.

There are about 30 artists that will perform across three stages.

Here’s the 2025 lineup:

MAY 15TH

Kings Hall stage

The Black Tones - 9:30pm - 10:30pm

Bear Axe - 8:00pm - 9:00pm

El Sid Stage

Smoker Dad - 10:15pm - 11:00pm

I Will Keep Your Ghost - 8:45pm - 9:30pm

Clothing Optional - 7:15pm - 8:00pm

Anthony Brock Group - 6:30pm - 7:00pm

MAY 16TH

Kings Hall stage

La Luz - 10:00pm - 11:00pm

Telekenisis - 8:45pm - 9:pm

LaRussell - 7:15pm - 8:15pm

El Sid Stage

Spirit Award - 12:00am - 12:45am

Serpentfoot - 11:00pm - 11:45pm

Scott Yoder - 9:30pm - 10:15pm

Dead Energy - 8:00pm - 8:45pm

Alex Johnston - 7:00pm - 7:45pm

16Eleven stage

Luke Borchelt - 11:45pm - 12:15am

The Lowtimers - 10:45pm - 11:30pm

Antwane Tyler - 9:30pm - 10:15pm

MAY 17TH

Kings Hall stage

The Dip - 10:00pm - 11:00pm

Blind Pilot - 8:45pm - 9:pm

Parlor Greens - 7:30pm - 8:30pm

El Sid Stage

The Grizzled Mighty - 12:00am - 12:45am

Bad Optics - 11:00pm - 11:45pm

Jaws of Brooklyn - 9:30pm - 10:15pm

SUS - 8:00pm - 8:45pm

Waves Crashing - 7:00pm - 7:45pm

16Eleven stage

LAKE - 11:45pm - 12:15am

Zan Fiskum - 10:45pm - 11:30pm

Carlile Family Band - 9:30pm - 10:15pm

