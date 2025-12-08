Fish and Wildlife to host management meeting for bottom fisheries

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) says it will host a meeting to discuss management options for coastal recreational bottomfish fisheries.

The meeting will go over options for the 2027-2028 fishing season.

West Coast bottomfish are managed by the Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC).

It manages the fisheries on a two-year management cycle.

It is a virtual meeting on Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. on Microsoft Teams.

WDFW is working on measures to keep catch within Washington’s recreational harvest guidelines.

If you are interested in attending the meeting, you can do so here.

You can get more information here about bottomfish and halibut here.

