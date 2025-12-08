First responders brace for flooding, strong winds in the Cascades foothills

FALL CITY, Wash. — First responders in the Cascades foothills are on high alert as heavy rain is expected to bring potential flooding this week.

East Side Fire and Rescue warns that up to ten inches of rain could fall.

The increased rainfall could raise the Snoqualmie River’s levels and pose risks such as flooding, downed trees, and power lines from strong winds.

“Today, we got people down fishing along banks. Tomorrow, we don’t want people down there,” said Battalion Chief Ryan Anderson of East Side Fire and Rescue.

Chief Anderson emphasized the danger posed not only by flooding but also by strong winds expected to accompany the rain. “Especially with the wind event we are supposed to have tomorrow and the rain? Stay inside,” he advised. The recent rainfall has already led to tragedy, with a tree falling on a car on State Route 203, resulting in a fatality.

“Due to the soft ground that we have, all the rain that we’ve received, we don’t have to have much of a wind event, if at any, and these trees will come down,” Anderson explained.

Anderson urged residents to avoid driving through floodwaters, noting that appearances can be deceiving.

“They don’t look that way and that’s what we hear each and every year. But every year, we have some kind of significant event where we are called out because people aren’t recognizing that,” he said.

East Side Fire and Rescue is preparing with water and technical rescue teams ready to respond to emergencies.

“We prepare each and every day with our water rescue teams, our technical rescue teams to be ready for these events,” Anderson stated.

Residents are encouraged to prepare for the incoming weather and stay informed through local updates. “Just as we are preparing for each and every day, we want you to be prepared and ready for this to happen and not be surprised by what might be coming this week,” Anderson concluded.

