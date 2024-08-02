First case of chronic wasting disease confirmed in a Washington deer

Washington’s first case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been confirmed in an adult female white-tailed deer found dead in the Fairwood area of north Spokane, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

CWD is a fatal disease that affects members of the deer family and is caused by malformed proteins called prions.

There is no cure, and it can only be confirmed through testing lymph nodes or brain tissue.

The positive test came from samples submitted to the Washington Animal Disease Laboratory at Washington State University in July.

This disease has been found in wild or captive deer in 34 other states and four Canadian provinces.

WDFW has been testing for CWD since 1995 and increased efforts in 2021 due to cases in nearby western Montana.

“With the spread of CWD across the country and recent detections in adjacent states and provinces, WDFW has proactively conducted surveillance in this area since 2021,” said Eric Gardner, WDFW’s Wildlife Program Director. “We detected this case because of the surveillance program, and we are immediately reviewing our Management Plan and the circumstances of this detection. We will announce additional management actions soon.”

CWD can spread to other deer, elk, and moose, potentially reducing populations if it becomes widespread.

WDFW staff plan to collect tissue samples from deer, elk, and moose in the initial response area to understand more about this outbreak.

The public is encouraged to report sick-looking deer and avoid feeding wildlife, which can promote disease spread.

So far, there have been no confirmed cases of CWD transmission to domestic animals or other wild hoofed mammals, nor is there scientific evidence of CWD being transmitted to humans.

A 2022-2023 study by NIH scientists suggests a significant species barrier preventing transmission from deer to people.

The CDC advises against consuming meat from animals that test positive for CWD.

Hunters in the affected area should follow guidelines for testing harvested animals and adhere to carcass transportation regulations.

More information is available on the WDFW website.

