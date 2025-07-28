First B-17 Bomber flight was 90 years ago. Want to see one up close?

SEATTLE — Monday marks a major milestone for Seattle’s ties to the aviation industry.

It’s been exactly 90 years since the first flight of the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress.

There are only three left in existence that are still flyable—and now is your chance to get up close to one.

The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Sentimental Journey, is at the Museum of Flight for two weeks of flights and tours.

It’s owned and flown by the Commemorative Air Force Arizona Airbase.

It’s traveling to Washington with another historic aircraft: the World War II North American B-25 Mitchell, Maid in the Shade.

The two will be open for tours and rides during the Museum’s Aug. 2-3 Seafair weekend flightline festival, Jet Blast Bash.

Tours and tickets

If you’re interested in checking out the aircraft, you can purchase ground tours for July 29-Aug. 3 and Aug. 5-10.

Availability will be mornings and afternoons, depending on aircraft ride schedules.

Tickets are $15 per person or $30 for a family of four. Individual tickets are discounted to $5 with Museum admission.

Interested in flying in one? They’re offering rides. You’ll need to book online at the CAF Flying Legends of Victory website, tickets are not available through the museum.

Bomber rides

Aug. 1-3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Aug. 8-10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can purchase yours here.

B-17 Flights

$475 per waist compartment seat (6 seats/flight)

$850 per Bombardier/Navigator seat (2 seats/flight)

B-25 Flights

$375 per radio room seat (4 seats/flight)

$590 per Jump seat (3 seats/flight)

